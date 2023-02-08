OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Launched in India: Specs and Price

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is the latest flagship OnePlus TV in India. It is the second flagship TV from the company after it launched the Q1 Pro back in 2019. OnePlus has bundled the TV 65 Q2 Pro with the best-in-class display and immersive sound quality. Along with the TV, OnePlus also launched several other products during the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. It is priced very aggressively by the company and looks to compete with the flagship TVs of Samsung and other companies. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of this TV.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Specifications

The 65-inch Q2 Pro from OnePlus comes with the 4K QLED display technology. It is said to pack an industry-leading wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 97% that delivers true-to-life image colour offering users a superior viewing experience. The peak brightness supported by the TV is 1200nits. The display of the device also supports 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus TV also comes with the Gamma Engine technology that optimises the display quality bringing every scene to life for the users. It comes with technologies such as HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro offers a combined output of 70W sound, where 40W output comes from the Horizon Soundbar and 30W output from the subwoofer. The OnePlus TV is co-tuned with Dynaudio to deliver acoustically authentic audio. There's also support for Dolby Atmos. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is powered by the latest Google TV OS. It means it comes with Google Assistant along with Chromecast.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Price

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is priced at Rs 99,999 in India. It will be available in March 2023 in India. Upon the purchase of the new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus is set to offer 2 years of warranty to consumers on the new product.