OnePlus Pad Launched in India with 144Hz Refresh Rate Display and More

OnePlus Pad has finally launched in India. During the Cloud 11 event, OnePlus announced several products, such as OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and more. With the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus has entered a new product category after a long time. With the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus aims to eat up the market share of big brands such as Samsung in the tablet space. OnePlus Pad will be available for customers in India in Halo Green colour, which is consistent with the other green-coloured products that OnePlus launched during the Cloud 11 event (OnePlus Buds Pro and OnePlus 11 5G).

OnePlus Pad Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad uses a 2.5D rounded edge and has an 88% screen-to-body ratio. It has an 11.61-inch screen with support for Dolby Vision and 144Hz refresh rate. Along with a great display, the OnePlus Pad would also be able to deliver great audio with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and RAM-Vita that would enable users to juggle apps with ease.

The OnePlus Pad has a 9510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It will run on OxygenOS and is promised to deliver an ultra-smooth experience to consumers. There's a camera at the center on the rear through which users would be able to record videos and take pictures. OnePlus Pad can also be paired with the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (external keyboard). Of course, you would have to purchase both the OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard separately.

OnePlus Pad Price and Availability in India

OnePlus Pad's price has not been announced for India yet. The company said that it would be available for pre-order in India in April 2023.