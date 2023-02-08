Airtel has a Better Rs 199 Plan than Jio for Budget Users, Here’s Why

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two top telecom operators in India who are offering 4G services in most parts of the country and slowly launching 5G. Airtel and Jio both have a user base that sticks with prepaid plans under Rs 200. Now, these plans might go out of style eventually as more tariff hikes take place, but for now, there would be millions recharging with these plans. Today, we are comparing the Rs 199 plans offered by both companies and understanding why Airtel's plan is better for budget users here.

Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's 199 plan comes with 23 days of service validity. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The total data offered by this plan is 34.5GB. There are additional benefits included - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Post the consumption of FUP data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Read More - Bharti Airtel ARPU Rises to Rs 193 in Q3 FY23

Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 199 plan comes with 3GB of data in total. This plan also ships with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The total service validity of this plan is 30 days. There are additional benefits of Hellotunes and Wynk Music. So why is Airtel's plan better here?

Read More - Jio Launches 5G in 10 More Cities

Airtel vs Jio: Why Airtel's Rs 199 Plan is Better?

Airtel's plan is better here for budget users. This is because it comes for longer validity. Airtel's plan is not necessarily the best option for people who want a lot of data. However, in case you are recharging for a relative or yourself who requires very minimum data and primarily uses the phone for making calls, then the Rs 199 plan from Airtel is a better option. Jio's plan comes for 23 days, meaning you would have to recharge again and again in 23 days. However, for the same cost, Airtel's plan comes with 30 days of service validity.