Jio Launches 5G in 10 More Cities

Reported by Yashika Goel

Starting today, Jio's customers in ten more cities of different states will be able to consume 5G services. However, to consume Jio's 5G, you must be subscribed to the Rs 239 plan or above. If you are eligible, then Jio will send you the Welcome Offer invite, which you can check by going to the MyJio app and logging in with your registered Jio number.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has just announced that it has launched 5G in 10 more cities.
  • The total number of cities that have Jio's 5G, as per TelecomTalk's count, is 235.
  • Jio is the only service provider in most of these cities to offer 5G to consumers.

Reliance Jio just announced the launch of its True 5G services across ten cities. With this 5G launch announcement, the total number of cities with Jio's 5G, as per TelecomTalk's count, is 235. The telco said that it is rolling out 5G rapidly and is the only service provider in most of these cities to offer 5G to consumers.

Jio 5G Launch Cities

Jio has launched the 5G in cities, namely Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur - Andhra Pradesh, Raigarh - Chhattisgarh, Talcher - Odisha, Patiala - Punjab, Alwar - Rajasthan, Mancherial - Telangana, Gorakhpur -Uttar Pradesh, Roorkee - Uttarakhand. Currently, Jio 5G services are live in 235 cities in India.

Jio 5G Welcome Offer

Starting today, Jio's customers in these ten cities will be able to consume 5G services. However, to be able to avail Jio's 5G, you must be subscribed to the Rs 239 plan or above. If you are eligible, then Jio will send you the Welcome Offer invite, which you can check by going to the MyJio app and logging in with your registered Jio number. As a result, Jio users in these cities can enjoy unlimited data at higher speeds at no extra charge starting today.

Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone) in India and is trying to reach every part of the country with its 5G by the end of December 2023. Reliance Jio users must have a 5G Standalone supported smartphone to enjoy Jio 5G services.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

