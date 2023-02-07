Amazon Prime Video has a lot of video content from across the globe to stream. The platform this month streams Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut, Farzi, Bassi's comedy special, and popular shows like Carnival Row in addition to new seasons and movies. The following releases will be available on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023:

Bas Kar Bassi!

Anubhav Singh Bassi, the internet phenomenon comedian, has just released his comedy special, "Bas Kar Bassi," which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Bassi has a devoted fan base that enjoys his brand of comedy. He is well known for his raw humour and Desi charisma. With his eccentric ways of telling even more eccentric occurrences, Bassi is accessible to most young people as he takes us back in time to his unemployed days before his comedy career took off.

Release Date: February 1

Harlem: Season 2

Tracy Oliver's Harlem, which has a new season and begs for a girls' binge night, is back! The television series, which stars Grace Buyers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua Shandai, tells the tale of four ambitious companions who continue their adventure in New York City's Harlem. Their professions experience new highs and lows in the new season, extending their friendship in ways they could never have anticipated. They also explore new depths of love and sorrow.

Release Date: February 3

Farzi

Farzi is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. It stars Shahid Kapoor, who makes his OTT platform debut, and marks the Hindi debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. Farzi, a Bollywood film directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, often known as Raj & DK, tells the tale of a street artist who challenges the system that favours the wealthy. This Shahid Kapoor series, which is set in a classic tale of a guy from a humble background seeking to confront an unjust system, is the most eagerly anticipated release this month on the platform.

Release Date: February 10

Carnival Row: Season 2

Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Karla Crome, David Gyasi, and other actors can be seen in the Carnival Row television series, an American neo-noir fantasy programme. Following the narrative of mythical immigrants who attempt to cohabit with people after having their native countries overrun by men like this. Though it is now banned for the once-free creatures to live, love, or fly, there is yet hope in the shadows. Season 2 of Carnival Row, directed by Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham, will debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 17.

Release Date: February 17

The Consultant

The Consultant is a Tony Basgallop-created darkly humorous workplace thriller television series that is based on Bentley Little's book of the same name. The show, which also stars Sloane Avery, Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O'Grady, debuts on Amazon Prime Video on February 24. The Consultant is a darkly comic novel that tells the tale of Regus Patoff, a new consultant hired to boost the operations of CompWare, a company that makes app-based video games.

Release Date: February 24