Sports drama is a genre of film, television, or theater that depicts the lives and struggles of athletes and the sports world. These stories often focus on the challenges faced by the athletes, both on and off the field, as they strive to achieve their goals and overcome obstacles.

Our nation is truly unique when it comes to sporting passion. The majority of the nation watches every IPL season, World Cup, and Olympic event on television or fills stadiums. Hockey, football, and kabbadi are some very well-liked sports in India, along with cricket. So it should come as no surprise that the entertainment business is actively producing sports dramas in a country where sports are such a significant component of the culture. Many of us can connect to the Indian sports drama web series, which provides a tonne of amusement.

The top Indian sports drama web series on OTT are listed below to fuel your athletic fervour.

Sixer

With the goal of winning a nearby championship, a motley crew of cricket players and fans band together. But, as they begin to bond and play together, they encounter several challenges that they must overcome both individually and collectively. Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh, Vaibhav Shukla, and Brij Bhushan Shukla are the stars of the web series. Chaitanya Khumbakonum is in charge of directing it.

OTT platform: Amazon Mini TV

Loser

This Telugu web series explores the struggles of three players as they try to succeed in various games. Every story is set in a distinct period of each character's life. Priyadarshi, Sashank, and Kalpika Ganesh are losers. Abhilash Reddy is the film's director.

OTT platform: Zee5

Inside Edge

The reality of money, commerce, and politics lie beneath the glitz and pomp of the sports world. A fictional web series Inside Edge is about the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 team competing in the Powerplay League. Richha Chadda, Tanuj Virvani, Vivek Oberoi, and more actors can be seen in this web series. The directors switch from one episode to the next.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bombers

The fictional football team Bombers FC is the subject of the movie Bombers. After all but one of its players was killed in a horrific accident, the Chandannagar club faces numerous challenges. Ranvir Shorey, Aahaba Kumra, Sapna Pabbi, and many other actors are featured in this series. Vishal Puna helms the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

Selection Day

The father in this online series aspires for both of his sons to become successful cricket players. He makes every attempt to provide the two of them with opportunities. Only one son, though, is genuinely interested in playing cricket. Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, and Rajesh Tailang appear in the movie Selection Day. Udayan Prasad and Karan Boolani are the directors.

OTT platform: Netflix