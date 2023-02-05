Top 9 Kantara Like Movies That You Can Stream on OTT

The film Kantara has become a huge success. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi worldwide and grossed over Rs 400 crores at the box office! The culture of Bhootha Kola, a ritualistic dance style from coastal Karnataka, is examined in the story of Kantara. Kantara is a thriller with action. The plot centers on a villager named Shiva fighting an officer to keep the latter from claiming the land that the locals revere. The movie appeals to viewers who like cinema for the cinematic experience because it contains glimpses of folklore, art, and culture. Here's a list of top Kantara like movies available to stream on OTT.

Pushpa

This movie became well-known because of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item dance to the song "OO Antava Mava." In this film, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun played key roles. The story takes place in the 1990s and centres on how a labourer working for a red sandalwood smuggler advances by taking on the powerful because of his tenacity and courage. Expect unexpected disclosures and climaxes. This drama-thriller film is excellent.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tumbbad

This tale, based on Maharashtrian mythology, concerns a family who built an altar for demon worship. The film's main character, Vinayak Rao, pursues wealth buried in the Indian town of Tumbbad in the 20th century. This fantasy horror film has received the recognition it rightfully deserves because of its creative storyline and visuals, as well as its well-written script. This 2018 Hindi-language historical fright film

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Asuran

A man and his family reside on a modest farm in a rural location. They cultivate crops and live independently. However, the man is at a loss for what to do when a rapacious, wealthy baron from the surrounding town attempts to acquire their land. He is aware that he cannot defeat the baron through combat, yet he still refuses to abandon his house. He needs to devise a plan to safeguard his family and his way of life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Death in Gunj

Konkona Sen Sharma is the author and director of the 2016 Hindi-language drama film A Death in the Gunj. The movie takes place in 1979 in the historic Anglo-Indian town of McCluskieganj, Bihar (now in Jharkhand). It tells the tale of two men named Nandu and Brian, who discover a dead body in the car's trunk. Then, as they leave the front of a mortuary with a third person—Shutu seated in the rear seat—they must determine what to do with it. The scene then cuts to the previous week.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Pari

The director of this spooky horror film is Prosit Roy. The film is based on Bengali Islamic gothic stories. A good-hearted man named Arnab attempts to rescue Rukhsana, a chained female who is most likely being abused inside a shack. Arnab quickly understands, though, that not everything is as it seems. This is the third film produced by Anushka Sharma's production company, Clean Slate Filmz, and Prosit Roy's debut as a filmmaker. The plot twists and turns in "Pari" will keep you interested in the film.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

AK & AK

The frantic action moments in this movie, in which Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap portray versions of themselves, immediately made headlines. Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor get into a fight early in the film, with the latter accusing the former of being a fraud in front of a large audience. The plot then turns unexpectedly, and the director sets up a real-life filming location to capture the actors' unscripted reactions.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bulbul

This is undoubtedly one of the most frightful and suspenseful films. It is based on legends that describe Chudails' existence (demonic women). In the 1880s in colonial Bengal, Bulbul tells the tale of a strange woman who rules over a village. But, unfortunately, in her village, there had been a number of murders of men. Satya, a childhood friend of Bulbul's, returns to look into these paranormal events, and what occurs next will keep you riveted. Anvita Dutt wrote and directed this film.

Where to watch: Netflix

Odiyan

VA Shrikumar Menon took over the directing duties for this film. It is a fantasy drama in Malayalam based on the history of the tribe of Odiyans that lived in Kerala's Malabar region. According to folklore, this clan is capable of changing into animal forms and shape-shifting. Manikyan, a well-known shape-shifter who returns to his village after a 15-year exile, is the primary protagonist of Odiyan. However, the locals are upset by his appearance, especially Ravunni Nair, who holds a grudge against Manikyan.

Where to watch: Zee5

Kothanodi

This film was made in Assamese and was directed by Bhaskar Hazarika. The narrative was inspired by four short stories from Burhi Aair Sadhu, a well-known collection of Assamese folktales. The plot centers on four women from various backgrounds as they battle their inner demons in a world controlled by evil forces. By the way, during the 63rd National Film Awards, this film won Best Feature Film in Assamese.

Where to watch: Sony LIV