Apple Discontinues MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch with M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips

Apple has discontinued the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were introduced in 2021, along with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models. However, post the introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Apple is no longer selling the M1 Pro and M1 Max loaded MacBooks. The company has removed the option for consumers to buy the M1 Pro and M1 Max loaded MacBooks from its online store in India.

Read More - Apple New 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips: See Price

You Can Still Get M1 Pro and M1 Max Powered MacBooks in India

Upon visiting retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Imagine Store (Authorised Apple Reseller), I could get the M1 Pro powered MacBooks in both the 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. An employee at Croma said that they have very limited stocks left of the 16-inch MacBook powered by the M1 Pro chip. The base variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of internal storage, and after that, the next direct option is to get a MacBook with 1TB of internal storage.

Read More - Apple Notes: 5 Unique Features You Should Know

The MacBook Pro with an older M1 Pro chip would be a more affordable option for consumers as the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,49,900 in India. In case you are also opting for the insurance of the laptop, then it would cost you even more money. You can also get the older 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.

In case the M2 Pro-powered Macs feel too expensive, you can also go for the M1 Pro-powered laptops. Honestly, Apple didn't really need to bring a fast refresh to the M1 Pro and the M2 Max chips, as the power it delivered was enough for the best of creators to get the work done. The M1 Pro-powered Macs aren't likely going to be in stock for a very long time. Thus, in case you are considering buying a top-end Mac anytime soon, this is your window of opportunity.