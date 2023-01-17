Apple New 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips: See Price



Apple has just announced the new lineup of MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs will sit above the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were introduced in 2021. Apple has claimed that the new MacBook Pro comes with the longest battery life any Mac has ever delivered. The new 14-inch and 16-inch Macs retain the design of their predecessors. Apple said that the new MacBook Pro could deliver 6x faster effects rendering than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 2x faster colour grading. With the new Silicon inside, the latest MacBook Pro can deliver a battery life of up to 22 hours, a figure that has not been seen with any previous Mac ever. The MacBook Pro also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as advanced HDMI, which supports 8K displays for the first time.

The M2 Max bundled MacBook Pro can be geared with up to 96GB of RAM so that the creators can work on scenes that even large PCs can't run. The new MacBook Pro comes with the Liquid Retina XDR display with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality mics.

A Look at the M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips

The M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips are capable of transforming pro workflows across a wide range of disciplines, from art to science to app development. MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip features a 10 or 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20% greater performance over the M1 Pro. The chip can be paired with up to 32GB of RAM, and the new MacBook Pro has a next-gen GPU with up to 19 cores that deliver up to 30% more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40% faster.

"Only Apple is building SoCs like M2 Pro and M2 Max. They deliver incredible pro performance along with industry-leading power efficiency,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. “With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon."

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip:

With an M2 Pro chip on a MacBook Pro, this is what you get -

80% faster rendering of titles and animations than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 20% faster than the previous generation.

Compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 25% faster than the previous generation.

80% faster image processing in Adobe Photoshop than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 40% faster than the previous generation.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max Chip:

With an M2 Max chip on a MacBook Pro, this is what you get -

6x faster effects rendering in Cinema 4D than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 30% faster than the previous generation.

Colour grading in DaVinci Resolve is up to 2x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and 30% faster than the previous generation.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chip Price

MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chip are available for customers to order from today, January 17, 2023, on the official website of Apple as well as the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the US. The Apple Stores and authorised resellers will make the new laptops available from January 24, 2023.

Price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips:

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage) - Rs 1,99,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage) - Rs 2,49,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage) - Rs 3,09,900

Price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips:

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage) - Rs 2,49,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage) - Rs 2,69,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage) - Rs 3,49,900

The laptop is available for customers to order in India from the Apple India Online Store. It is available in Space Grey and Silver colour options. You can also customise the memory and upgrade it if you buy directly from Apple.