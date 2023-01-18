Airtel Postpaid Plans that Offer Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers two major OTT (over-the-top) benefits with its postpaid plans - Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime. There are a total of four postpaid plans from the operator which offer these two benefits at no extra cost. If you are interested in purchasing a postpaid mobile connection from Airtel, then the four plans that I am mentioning here can be a great option for you. This is because they not only come with OTT benefits but also offer customers other benefits and data rollover. Let's take a look at all of the plans I am talking about.

Airtel Postpaid Plans that Come with Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime

The four plans that are being talked about here cost Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199 and Rs 1499. All of these plans are great options for anyone looking to buy a new postpaid mobile connection because of the benefits they come with.

Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan: The Rs 499 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and 75GB of data with up to 200GB of data rollover. In additional benefits, customers get an Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, handset protection and Wynk Music at no additional cost. Customers can also add more family connections, but they will be charged Rs 299 for each regular connection added.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan: The Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan again offers unlimited voice calling, 100GB monthly data with up to 200GB of data rollover and 100 SMS/day. With this plan, there are 3 additional regular voice connections offered, with 30GB of data for each connection. In the additional benefits, users get Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, handset protection and Wynk Premium at no additional cost.

Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan: The Rs 1199 postpaid plan from Airtel comes with 3 add-on regular voice connections as well. The customers are offered unlimited voice calling, 150GB of monthly data with up to 200GB of data rollover along with 100 SMS/day. In the additional benefits department, users get Netflix basic monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year, handset protection and Wynk Premium at no additional cost.

Airtel Rs 1499 Postpaid Plan: The Rs 1499 plan is the most expensive postpaid plan you can purchase from Bharti Airtel. With this plan, you will get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB of monthly data with data rollover of up to 200GB. There are four free add-on regular voice connections included with this plan. The additional benefits include Netflix Standard monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, handset protection and Wynk Premium at no additional cost.

Airtel 5G Plus with Postpaid

Airtel 5G Plus network services are now available in over 42 cities in the country. The telco aims to roll out 5G to every corner of the country by March 2024. So, you can also use Airtel 5G Plus with your postpaid plan to enhance the data experience. With 5G, Airtel says that you can experience 20x to 30x faster download speeds than 4G networks. There wouldn't be a lot of worries about the data as well because, being a postpaid user, you won't ever run out of data as you have a lot of bulk data for use.

Airtel Advantage

Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus Network using existing plans; hence, on the above Airtel postpaid plans too, you can enjoy 5G services in cities of 5G Plus availability. Airtel allows customers to use 5G on existing Data plans until the rollout is complete without any invite-based approach. Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

