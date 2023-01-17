Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, is powering the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue with its 5G Plus networks. Earlier today, Airtel announced that it had launched 5G Plus services in 3 cities of Rajasthan - Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota. Airtel also said it is powering the JLF venue with its 5G networks, where thousands of attendees would be present. JLF is a five-day event where top names from the literature world will be present. All the attendees of the event would be able to access Airtel 5G Plus on their smartphones.

Airtel 5G Plus

To use 5G, Airtel users don't need to change their SIM if they already own a 4G SIM with an active plan. But users having legacy SIMs for 2G/3G services would have to upgrade to a 4G SIM which is 5G ready as well. Existing data plans will work on 5G Plus until roll-out is complete and Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.

Airtel 5G Plus in Jaipur Literature Festival

Any attendee of the event with an Airtel 4G SIM and an active plan would be able to latch on to the telco's 5G networks if he/she owns a 5G phone that supports 5G NSA (non-standalone). Airtel is deploying 5G NSA throughout India, and most of the 5G smartphones in the market already support it. With Airtel 5G Plus, super-fast download speeds are possible. Airtel customers on 5G can enjoy 20 to 30 times faster download speeds than customers on the 4G networks.

Marut Dilawari, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan, said that the launch of Airtel 5G is special because it is powering the Jaipur Literature Festival. Attendees of the event would be quickly able to upload all the images and videos on their social media platforms inside the venue because of 5G.

8 Popular Tourist Destinations Where Airtel 5G Plus is Available

Who doesn't like travel, and what's better than staying connected with high-speed connectivity? So, Bharti Airtel ensured that Airtel users who travelled to popular tourist destinations across India during the holiday season could experience 5G services. So, if you have already travelled to any of the places or planning a travel, you can experience Airtel 5G Plus in popular tourist destinations of India. We have listed the top 8 travel destinations where you can experience Airtel 5G Plus. The high-speed connectivity helps you stay connected and enjoy data services without any issues connecting with your loved ones, watching 4K videos, uploading videos or pictures on social media or sending a work-related update over email.

1. Siliguri

Home to the North Bengal Science Centre, Digital planetarium, and model T. rex, Siliguri is a beautiful city in the northeast Indian state of West Bengal. It sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by tea gardens. With multiple restaurants serving mouthwatering vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, Siliguri is a beautiful place to plan your next family trip. You can seamlessly enjoy a faster Airtel 5G network. The best time to plan your trip is from October to February.

2. Varanasi

Popularly known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi attracts Hindu pilgrims all year round. If you plan a spiritual or leisure trip to the cultural city, you can experience Airtel 5G Plus network.

3. Shimla

If you are thinking of a trip to the hills, Shimla can be the best option. Shimla has been the favourite family destination for ages. With multiple options for comfortable stays and restaurants, in Shimla, you can experience high-speed internet connectivity in the mountains on your 5G smartphone with the existing Airtel 4G sim without worrying about spending extra on the packs.

4. Ahmedabad

If you are considering exploring India's different cultures, this city should be on your list. With the Sabarmati River running through its centre, you can visit Gandhi Ashram on the western bank of Sabarmati, which displays the spiritual leader's living quarters and artefacts. In addition, many areas in Gandhi Nagar are covered by Airtel 5G Plus, where you can easily enjoy nonstop internet access.

5. Srinagar

To enjoy the natural environment, gardens, waterfronts and houseboats, Srinagar is one of the favourite tourist destinations for anyone. Also known as the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, this summer season, if you plan a trip, you can experience Airtel 5G Plus and share all your live videos with friends and family at home.

6. Vizag

Vizag, or Visakhapatnam, also known as the port city and industrial centre in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on the Bay of Bengal, is known for its many beaches and Araku Valley. You can enjoy the picturesque beauty of beaches, click some pictures and share them with your family in real-time using high-speed internet coverage.

7. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Referred to as the 'twin cities' of Odisha, both cities are situated at a distance of 27 kms and are home to many religious temples, including Hindu Lingaraja Temple, Rajarani Temple and Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple. These two cities offer tourists a nonstop 5G network on the Airtel network.

8. Kochi

Kochi, known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, also flaunts one of the world's finest natural harbours and was the centre of the world spice trade for many centuries. Old Kochi loosely refers to a group of islands, and few other locations offer tourists a nonstop 5G network on their Airtel network.

You can check out the exact 5G launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel 5G Plus network services are now available in over 42 cities in the country. The telco aims to roll out 5G to every corner of the country by March 2024. However, to provide a great 5G coverage experience throughout India, Airtel would take at least two to three years more from here.