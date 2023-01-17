Nokia T21 with 2K Display Launched in India

Nokia recently launched the Nokia T21 tablet in the Indian market. The company said that the tablet is built to last and designed with a tough aluminium body. You can do a lot with this semi-affordable tablet that features a 2K display. Nokia said it would provide the T21 tablet with 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates. It is a tablet that you can use to make calls as well. It supports 4G LTE connectivity and can also help you to send SMS to other contacts. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the Nokia T21.

Nokia T21 Specifications in India

The Nokia T21 comes with a 10.36-inch 2K, SGS low blue light certification display. The tablet is promised three years of monthly security updates, which is very crucial for people who are mostly shopping online or browsing the web frequently. It has a tough aluminium body and is made of 60% recycled plastic, which is great for nature.

The tablet features an 8200mAh battery and would retain 80% capacity even after 800 charging cycles. With the kind of battery that the Nokia T21 packs, you will be able to do 15 hours of web browsing and 7 hours of conference calls. The battery inside the tablet supports 18W charging, which means a very slow charging experience.

The Nokia T21 also comes with support for NFC. For business use, you should know that the tablet is certified as Android Enterprise Recommended.

Nokia T21 Price in India

The Nokia T21 will go on sale in India starting January 17, 2023. It has launched in a single Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4GB + 64GB. The price of the Wi-Fi variant is Rs 17,999, while the price of the LTE + Wi-Fi variant is Rs 18,999. Customers who are pre-booking the tablet will get Rs 1000 off on the purchase, along with a free flip cover of Rs 1999. The tablet will be available via retail channels starting Jan 22.