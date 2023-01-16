Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G Launched in India

The debut of the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G was announced by Samsung, the leading consumer electronics company in India, today. The most recent upgrades to the well-liked Galaxy A series are intended to provide a comprehensive package of the most recent Galaxy innovations at a fair price, making amazing technology available to everyone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications and Features

The 6.6-inch HD+ display of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery that can last up to two days. An Exynos 1330 octa-core CPU powers the gadget. The phone also includes two OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Regarding the Galaxy A14 5G's photography capabilities, it has a 50MP triple-lens rear camera setup with a depth and macro lens for high-quality pictures. In order to take selfies and make video calls, it sports a 13MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung phone has a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for fluid screen transitions and smooth navigation. With its edge-to-edge Infinity-V display, users may explore and create content on a big screen. The Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor within the smartphone enables improved multitasking and slick performance. A 5000mAh battery unit that supports 25W fast charging powers the gadget.

Regarding the Galaxy A23 5G's camera features, it has a 50MP quad rear camera setup along with an ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens to capture vibrant and clear images and movies. The smartphone also has optical image stabilisation (OIS), which enables users to take brilliant shots and videos without camera shake or blur.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 20,999, the 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 18,999, while the entry model with 4GB + 64GB is Rs 16499. Customers can receive Rs 1500 cashback with State Bank of India, IDFC, and ZestMoney as part of the discount offer. There are three colour options for the smartphone: Dark Red, Light Green, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A23 8GB+128GB costs Rs 24,999, while the 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 22,999. Customers can receive Rs 1500 cashback with State Bank of India, IDFC, and ZestMoney as part of the discount offer. There are three colour options for the smartphone: silver, light blue, and orange.