Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A14 5G India Launch on Jan 18

Samsung is soon going to launch two new A series 5G smartphones in India. The two new smartphones are Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A14 5G. Samsung's Galaxy A series devices have been very successful so far. The two new 5G devices launching soon should be in the same successful category for the company. All Samsung devices already support Airtel's 5G. These two new devices shouldn't be the exception to that either. Samsung has confirmed that the launch of both smartphones in India will take place on January 18, 2023. The South Korean tech giant has also revealed teaser images of the Galaxy A23 5G, which would sit as a more premium device than the Galaxy A14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, What's Confirmed

From the image above, you can see that the Galaxy A23 5G will come with a teardrop notch at the front. Further, the display would have support for 120Hz refresh rate and the Galaxy A23 5G would also get a primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation) at the rear. Note that the device has already been launched for the international market, and thus the variant that's going to launch in India shouldn't be any different. The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

As for the Galaxy A14 5G, you will likely see a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There would be a Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The only major unknown about the two devices is the price. The launch will take place on Jan 18, 12 PM IST and that should clear the air around the price of the smartphones.