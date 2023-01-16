iPhone 14 at the Lowest Price on Flipkart

Apple's iPhone 14 is available at a super low price on Flipkart at the moment. Flipkart is running Big Saving Days from January 15 to January 20, 2023. During the sale, the iPhone 14 is at the lowest price ever. iPhone 14 is the entry-level smartphone from the latest iPhone 14 series. Other devices in the series are - iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 starts with 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which is fast enough to load all the apps you want to use.

iPhone 14 Discount and Price

The iPhone 14 is available for Rs 66,999 on Flipkart at the moment for the base 128GB model. The original price of this variant is Rs 79,900. On top of this, customers can get up to Rs 20,000 in exchange offers from Flipkart. The 256GB and 512GB variants were launched for Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. But in the current sale on Flipkart, the 256GB variant is available for Rs 76,999, and the 512GB variant is available for Rs 96,999.

You can get an additional Rs 1000 off in case you have an ICICI Bank credit card or CITI Bank credit card.

iPhone 14 Specifications

iPhone 14 is an excellent smartphone. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A15 Bionic, the chip we saw first with the iPhone 13 series. It is a 5G-supportive smartphone and can support both Airtel and Jio's 5G in India. At the rear, you will get a dual 12MP camera setup, while at the front, there's a 12MP selfie sensor. You can record videos in 4K 60fps with this device, and there's 5x digital zoom. The smartphone is IP68 certified, meaning you don't have to worry about water splashing on your device.

Note that if you are getting the iPhone for the first time, you will have to get a charging adopter for it as well. The charger costs close to Rs 2000 on Apple resellers, while it can also be purchased for Rs 1599 from Flipkart.