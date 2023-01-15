Airtel Offering 2GB of Free Data to Users

Bharti Airtel is offering its customers free 2GB of data. The customers are eligible for the 2GB data when they recharge using the Airtel Thanks app. Available for Android and iOS, Airtel Thanks is the in-house app of Airtel India, which allows customers to explore its entire ecosystem of offerings. With select prepaid plans, when recharged through the Airtel Thanks app, customers get free 2GB data coupon. Customers can get 2GB of free data by recharging with the following unlimited prepaid plans: Rs 265, Rs 359, Rs 549, Rs 699, Rs 719, and Rs 839.

Sl. No App Exclusive: Free 2GB Data Coupon Eligible Recharges Description Data Benefit of Recharge Plan/Pack 1 58 Data Pack 3 GB 2 65 Data Pack 4 GB 3 98 Data Pack 5 GB 4 265 Unlimited Pack 1 GB/Day 5 359 Unlimited Pack 2 GB/Day 6 549 Unlimited Pack 2 GB/Day 7 699 Unlimited Pack 3 GB/Day 8 719 Unlimited Pack 1.5 GB/Day 9 839 Unlimited Pack 2 GB/Day

These are all the plans that will bundle free 2GB of data for the customers. Airtel said that on plans Rs 359, Rs 549, Rs 699 (Amazon Prime Membership), Rs 719 (Disney + Hotstar Mobile), Rs 839 (Disney + Hotstar Mobile), customers would also be eligible to get Airtel Xstream mobile pack free for a month, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Apollo 24/7 Circle free for 3 months, free Airtel Hellotunes, and free Wynk Music. Data Packs Rs 58, Rs 65 and Rs 98 also offer app exclusive: Free 2GB Data coupon when customer recharges using Airtel Thanks App.

Note that you have to utilise the Airtel Thanks app for making the recharge for your prepaid connection. If you follow the rules, you will be eligible to get 2GB of free data.

Airtel is Promoting its Digital Platforms

With the 2GB free data offer, Airtel is basically pushing the users to experience Airtel digital platforms. The Airtel Thanks app also has the Airtel Payments Bank, the banking subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, All new Airtel Shop, Discover and Help sections. The more Airtel is able to drive its digital platforms, the more customers get to experience and know about Airtel services and offerings. The Airtel Thanks App will act as one stop digital solution for all of Airtel's services.

One more thing that will constantly happen is that Airtel will get users to recharge their wallets again and again inside the Airtel Thanks app. The Airtel Thanks app has 100+ million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4 on the platform. While on the App Store (for Apple users), the app has a rating of 4.2.