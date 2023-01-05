Airtel RewardsMini Subscription Benefits From Airtel Payments Bank Explained

Bharti Airtel offers banking services through its Airtel Payments Bank (APB). So, to maximise the benefits and deliver digital services of Prepaid and Payments in tandem, Bharti Airtel has introduced RewardsMini benefits on specific prepaid recharges for users. Upon recharging with specific denomination recharge packs, Prepaid users can activate the RewardsMini subscription through the Airtel Thanks app to enjoy the benefits.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with RewardsMini Benefits

Airtel customers will get RewardsMini subscription when they recharge their number with Rs 719, Rs 839 and Rs 999 Prepaid plans. Once the recharge is successful, customers can activate the rewards subscription. The three prepaid plans that offer RewardsMini benefits are listed below.

Airtel Rs 719 Recharge Plan

Upon recharging with this plan, users will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 1.5 GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days.

In addition to the RewardsMini subscription, users will get 84 days of free access to any 1 of the select Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream App. Furthermore, the plan also offers a free subscription to Apollo 24*7 for three months, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cash back on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 839 Recharge Plan

Upon Recharging with this plan, users will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 2 GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days.

In addition to the RewardsMini subscription, users will also get 84 days of free access to any 1 of the select Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost, a free subscription to Apollo 24*7 for three months, free Hellotunes, free Wynk Music, INR 100 cashback on FASTag.

This plan also offers OTT benefits, and users can enjoy complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149 for three months.

Airtel Rs 999 Recharge Plan

Upon Recharging with this plan, users will get unlimited Local, STD & Roaming calls, 2.5 GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days.

In addition to the RewardsMini subscription, users will get 84 days of free access to any 1 of the select Xstream channels on the Airtel Xstream App, a free subscription to Apollo 24*7 for three months, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

This plan also offers OTT benefits, and users can enjoy complimentary access to Amazon Prime membership for 84 days.

Airtel RewardsMini Benefits

Customers can enjoy RewardsMini benefits when users transact digitally using Airtel Payments Bank account or Wallet. In addition, you can quickly and easily transact using Airtel Payments Bank via web or app platforms. The benefits of Airtel RewardsMini are listed below.

Sl. No Benefit Description 1 Load Money Benefits 1% cashback when customers add INR 1000 to their Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet. The customer will get a maximum cashback of INR 10 per month. 2 Shopping Rewards 2% cashback on online shopping of INR 1000 or more using the platinum debit card or prepaid card, which comes with the Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet. The customer will get a maximum cashback of INR 40 per month. 3 Payments Benefits Flat INR 30 cashback per month on payments for any mobile prepaid recharges, post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments through the Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet. The cashback is valid on a minimum payment of INR 225.

Upon activating RewardsMini benefits, Airtel Payments Bank customers can enjoy cashback benefits on loading money, shopping or making payments such as prepaid recharges, postpaid, broadband, landline and DTH bill payments. Customers can enjoy flat cashback per month upon recharging or making bill payments. For example, a minimum monthly bill of Rs 225 for digital services will benefit you from a flat Rs 360 cashback yearly. To conclude, Airtel RewardsMini, bundles benefits that come to you for experiencing Airtel Digital Services.