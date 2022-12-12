Bharti Airtel 3 Prepaid Plans which Offer RewardsMini Subscription

Bharti Airtel has three prepaid plans in the country which offer RewardsMini subscription to consumers. These three prepaid plans cost Rs 999, Rs 719 and Rs 839. Earlier, only the Rs 999 plan had the RewardsMini subscription benefit. But now, it has been expanded to two more plans. Moreoever, these plans also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits for consumers. The three Airtel plans that we are talking about here can enable users to watch cricket on the SonyLIV platform through free Airtel Xstream access and also one plan bundles Amazon Prime subscription. So what is RewardsMini and what is special about these three prepaid plans? Let's find out.

What is RewardsMini Subscription?

RewardsMini is a benefit that is associated with the Airtel Payments Bank (APB). APB is the banking subsidiary of Bharti and enables users to open savings bank account, transact money online with other people, make payments, withdraw cash, purchase e-gold and more. RewardsMini is a subscription tier of Airtel Payments Bank which costs Rs 99 per quarter. There are certain benefits associated with the RewardsMini subscription if you are an APB customer.

First of all, you will get cashback benefits of up to Rs 80 per month on Load Money, shopping and bill payments. Then, users can get free virtual debit card (SBA)/Classic prepaid card (wallets). Lastly, users get unlimited deposits with sweep-out facility.

Airtel Rs 719 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 719 plan from Airtel comes with 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. It carries a total validity of 84 days and also offers additional benefits to consumers. The additional benefits includes things such as RewardsMini subscription, Xstream App access for 84 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Airtel Rs 839 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 839 prepaid plan offers customers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. In additional benefits, this plan offers the same things as the Rs 719 plan - RewardsMini subscription, Xstream App access for 84 days, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 999 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 84 days. The additional benefits with this plan include things such as Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days, Xstream App for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Right now, these are the only three prepaid plans with which you can get RewardsMini subscription for free from Bharti Airtel.