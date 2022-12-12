WhatsApp Could Soon Introduce this Brilliant New Feature

One of the greatest private messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp is steadily introducing new features to offer a better experience to its users. Despite the fact that WhatsApp already has a message deleting option, the platform is now introducing further privacy-enhancing features. According to the screenshots provided by WaBetaInfo, the company is presently developing a View Once text feature.

WhatsApp View Once Text Feature

It appears that WhatsApp intends to provide its users access to a new privacy option. According to the screenshots provided by the quoted source, WhatsApp plans to include a new, special chat button that will enable you to send messages that vanish from your chat after the recipient has opened them once. If the receiver has read receipts enabled, the app will also allow the sender to check if the recipient has opened a View Once text.

Some people who are using the beta version might be able to see the functionality. To send View Once messages, look for the lock symbol in chat, which is located right on the Send button. The cited source asserts that the most recent feature is under development and that the platform may opt to move it before it is released.

According to WhatsApp, this feature is useful when users need to share sensitive information but also want to immediately delete them from the recipient's phone for increased privacy. In this case, users don't even need to delete the View Once text for everyone because it will be deleted automatically.

The future version of WhatsApp beta for Android would roll out support for sending View Once text messages, according to the source. In order to prevent unauthorised access to or viewing of your private messages, the app has end-to-end encryption enabled. For photographs or videos, there are features that only let the recipient to view the content once, such as View Once.