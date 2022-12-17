How Meta Improved WhatsApp Calling Experience for Users

While WhatsApp is most well-known for enabling private and secure messaging among users worldwide, more and more individuals are also utilising it to make audio and video conversations. In order to make it easier to stay in touch with friends and family, coworkers, and communities safely, WhatsApp has introduced a number of upgrades to calling over the course of this year. These are a few of the new capabilities that WhatsApp has added to improve group communication during calls including 32-person calls, Message or mute participants, and call links.

As always, end-to-end encryption is the default setting for all WhatsApp calls to safeguard users' security and privacy. Next year, the platform aims to continue to enable high-quality, private calling on WhatsApp from everywhere in the world while also adding improvements to the calling experience.

WhatsApp New Feature

32-Person Calls

On your mobile device, you can now initiate a video or audio call with up to 32 persons, which is an increase of four above the prior limit.

Message or Mute Participants

While the calls are still active, you can mute or send them a separate message by long pressing on a participant to magnify the video or audio feed.

Call Links

You may simply invite individuals to a group call by sharing a call link, whether you're making a last-minute call or scheduling one in advance.

WhatsApp Functional Changes

WhatsApp has improved its functionality to give consumers a more seamless calling experience. These changes include.

Colourful Waveforms: Even when the speaker camera is turned off, users may readily see who is speaking thanks to this feature.

In-Call Banner Notifications: With this feature, users may quickly observe when new participants join video calls.

Picture in Picture on iOS: Currently in beta testing, the in-call video screen can be simply used to multitask while you are on a call.

The instant messaging service WhatsApp is continually testing new features; some make it into the stable version of WhatsApp, while others are shelved. But we're hoping some of the more practical features will endure and make it into the final, stable version.