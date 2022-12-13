Twitter Golden Tick Rolled Out for Official Organisations

Twitter rolled out the new Twitter Blue subscription after the problems that occurred when the service was launched a few weeks back with the Blue tick badge bundled. Twitter had to stop the subscription service because of impersonators, which everyone had expected would happen. Now, to distinguish between the official organisations and people who are carrying blue ticks, Twitter has rolled out a Golden tick. This golden tick can't be purchased and would only be given to the accounts which are official handles of big organisations. Twitter's Golden tick is already rolling out for accounts now. Take a look at the example below.

However, there are still many accounts on Twitter that are pretty important and can be easily impersonated but haven't received the Golden tick. For example, you can go and have a look at the account of the popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. His account, as well as many other international personalities' accounts' are still on the Blue tick mark.

Now, when you tap on the blue tick, it gives out a different message. The blue tick mark says that this account is a legacy verified account and may or may not be notable. This is interesting and something that will also help users identify the accounts that were already verified before the blue tick was available for everyone to purchase. However, there's still a chance that users on the platform would try to impersonate important personalities such as Virat Kohli and more who carry a lot of brand value.

It is worth noting that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, also doesn't have a Golden tick on his profile. So it looks like individuals would have to pay to keep their Blue checkmark.

The Twitter Blue iOS subscription in India would cost Rs 999. The pricing for others has not been revealed yet.