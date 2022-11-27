Will Elon Musk Now Jump into Smartphone Business

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, is capable of anything. The Tesla CEO may soon introduce a product that competes with iOS and Android. He wouldn't consider developing his own phone, though, until Apple or Google removed his recently acquired company, Twitter, from the app stores. The Google and Apple App Stores may ban Twitter due to problems with content moderation.

If Twitter is removed from the Google or Apple app stores, Musk will undoubtedly develop a new phone, he responded to a Twitter user who questioned whether he would do so. Yes, he said, "if there is no other option, I will make an alternative phone," though he hoped it wouldn't come to that. Carl Pei, the creator of Nothing, had an interesting response to Musk's remark. In his response, he stated that he was eager to learn what Musk would do next.

Can Twitter be removed from app stores by Apple and Google?

If Musk does not adhere to their rules, it would not be difficult for Apple and Google to remove Twitter from the app stores. The launch of Twitter's subscription plan will take place this week, according to Musk's most recent announcement. Musk intends to charge $8 for the plan, which grants users access to exclusive features and a checkmark next to their names. Twitter's revenue will likely increase if the rollout is successful, but it wouldn't be the only business to prosper. The paid subscription plan announced by Twitter will also benefit Apple and Google.

Remember that Apple and Google both charge a fee for subscriptions purchased on their respective platforms. Both tech behemoths charge developers for subscription-based programmes. The price was reduced by 15% from 30%. While the other developers have no choice but to pay the commission, Elon Musk has always chastised Apple and Google for charging it. He referred to it as a "tax on the internet," claiming that it is "ten times higher" than it should be.

Mark Gurman, a well-known tech analyst, has stated that if Musk attempts to circumvent Apple and Google's payment structures, they may ban Twitter from their stores. Another reason why the two tech titans can kick the microblogging site out is content moderation.