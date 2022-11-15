Google Health Connect App: A Top Solution for Android Smartwatch Users

The Google Health Connect app for Android has been released. It is presently available for download from the Google Play Store in beta form. To put it simply, Google Health Connect combines more than ten health, fitness, and wellness applications, such as Fitbit, Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Oura, Flo, Lifesum, etc. Google and Samsung jointly created Health Connect to streamline app integration and provide centralised privacy control. The beta version of the Google Health Connect app is only 3MB large.

Here’s How the App Benefit Users

Users of smartwatches and fitness trackers rely on a variety of apps to measure various health-related indicators. The Health Connect app can be useful in this situation. It seeks to lessen users' reliance on various applications to handle their health data. With user permission, it enables the sharing of health and fitness information among Android devices.

Each health and fitness app on the device is listed along with the permissions that have been granted to it. It can grant or withdraw any single permission, including those for heart rate, sleep, steps, calories burned, etc. Health Connect allows users to erase their saved health information at any time. Across six categories, the Google Health Connect app offers more than 40 different data types. It seeks to provide users with more in-depth health information and track activities, sleeping patterns, and other vital signs.

According to Google, the goal is to make it possible for health and fitness applications to communicate with one another so that each may give a user greater, more comprehensive health data. In the past, sharing data between separate API connections required developers to interact with numerous connections.

Google Health Connect App Availability

As of right now, only a beta version of the app has been released. When the Health Connect app will be released in a stable state is unknown at this time. The leading search engine is currently working to update the app with new features and more partners.