Big Names to Miss The FIFA World Cup

Sadio Mane’s injury was one of the biggest disappointments for football fans. The Senegal star had fought hard to bring his team to Qatar. Defending champions, France will have to play without star midfielder Paul Pogba.

The FIFA World Cup is all set to take off on the 20th of November in Qatar. It is for the first time that the World Cup is being played in the middle of the club football season.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Will be the Last World Cup for a Majority of Football Stars.

The likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Hazard, Muller, Busquests, etc will be representing their countries for the last time on the big stage.

With these players playing their last World Cup, there will be some stars who won’t be representing their countries in Qatar. With the tournament being played in between the season, there has been a number of injuries just before the World Cup could begin.

Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Sergio Ramos, etc, to Miss World Cup

Sadio Mane’s injury was one of the biggest disappointments for football fans. The Senegal star had fought hard to bring his team to Qatar. Defending champions, France will have to play without star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is recovering from an injury and also has his court proceedings which have denied his inclusion in the French Team. Timo Werner was to be Germany’s main man in front of the goal but he suffered a shoulder injury two weeks earlier.

Spain will be playing their first World Cup in 16 years without Sergio Ramos. Ramos has not been included in coach Luis Enrique’s list. The Spanish team is a very young team and Luis Enrique did not require the service of Sergio Ramos.

Haaland’s Norway did not Qualify for Qatar

Erling Haaland is the best striker in the World at the moment. Having moved recently to Manchester City, he has become an unstoppable goal machine. Unfortunately for Haaland, his individual talent could not take Norway all the way to Qatar. Haaland is only 21 and still has many years of football left in him.

This World Cup will be special for many players. The two biggest stars of this generation Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might hang up their boots for their International teams after this World Cup. The fans want a Portugal vs Argentina final but we are a long way away from that.

