FIFA World Cup 2022: Where to Watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in India

Switzerland's match against Cameroon at the FIFA World Cup 2022 seems like a must-win scenario in a challenging group. Getting three points on Thursday in the early afternoon heat in Group G, which also includes the talented Brazil and the strong Serbia, looks to be a crucial step for each team to advance.

Switzerland vs Cameron
Given its former World Cup performance, which saw it swept aside in three straight losses in each of its last two outings in 2014 and 2010, Cameroon faces a more difficult assignment this time around. In a dispute with the soccer federation about wages and bonuses, the players first refused to board their flight to Brazil, which gave the 2014 tournament a terrible start.

Shaqiri Has Scored More Goals Than Cameron in World Cups

"Things are different now," Rigobert Song, the coach of Cameroon and the player with the most caps for his country, said on Wednesday, "We are happy that all the mistakes in the past have not been repeated."

The Indomitable Lions have scored fewer goals as a group in that recent time than a single Swiss player, Xherdan Shaqiri, on soccer's grandest stage. Since Shaqiri's 2010 World Cup debut as a teenager, the score has been 4-3 in his favour. Shaqiri, who is now 31 and represents Chicago Fire in the MLS, returns to the competition for a fourth time as a playmaker, equaling a Swiss record.

Special Match For Cameron Born Swiss International Breel Embolo

Breel Embolo, a forward for Monaco who was born in Cameroon but moved out of the nation 20 years ago, will certainly score more goals this time. The 25-year-old Embolo remarked last week about playing Cameroon, "It seems like the 10,000th time I get this question since the draw (in April). This is a great game for my family and me. The fact that it is a World Cup game, however, is what matters most."

Match Streaming On JioCinema, Vi App, Tata Play, and Sports18

Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with English commentary. They are authorised broadcasters for the match. Vi App will stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Jio Cinema. As a viewer, you can also access the match on Tata Play. You can pay for a subscription to Tata Play and subscribe to the FIFA World Cup.

