Germany and Spain Start Off Group E Matches

Reported by Leander Lingam

The 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup champions have been placed in group E for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Today’s fixtures feature teams from group E. Germany play against Japan while Spain takes on Costa Rica.

Highlights

  • Gundogan Puts Germany In Front at the End of the First Half
  • Luis Enrique’s Spain Have a Tough Battle Against Costa Rica
  • Matches Can be Watched on Jio Cinema and Other Sources

Germany vs Japan
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup champions, have been placed in group E for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Today’s fixtures feature teams from group E. Germany play against Japan while Spain takes on Costa Rica. The Germany vs Japan match kickstarted at 6:30 p.m. IST, whereas Spain vs Costa Rica match will begin at 9:30 pm IST. The matches can be watched on Jio Cinema, Vi App, Tata Play, and the Sports18 channel.

Gundogan Puts Germany In Front at the End of the First Half

Germany has been steaming hot in the first half. Ikay Gundogan has put the Germans in front. Japan's goalkeeper made a huge mistake bringing Raum down. The referee pointed straight to the penalty spot, and seconds later, Gundogan gave Germany the lead.

Prior to the penalty goal, Kai Havertz’s goal was disallowed on the pretext of offside. Musiala has also been trouble for the Japanese. He has used the spaces brilliantly to create chances for the forwards.

Luis Enrique’s Spain Has a Tough Battle Against Costa Rica

Beginning their competition against a team with a defensive strategy, the 2010 World Cup champions are likely to be frustrated.

Despite having a very youthful team going into the competition, Luis Enrique has access to a lot of talent, and after reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals and finishing as runners-up in the most recent UEFA Nations League, there is cautious hope that Spain can have a successful tournament in Qatar.

The Costa Rican team is loaded with experience, and the Central American team is an obvious underdog to advance to the knockout rounds.

Matches Can be Watched on JioCinema and Other Sources

The games will be broadcasted with English commentary on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV. They are the authorised broadcasters for the competition.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be streamed live for free on the JioCinema app. You can watch the matches on your phone, tablet, or laptop by using VI App and Tata Play.

Leander is an avid writer with his interests majorly in sports. He is someone who can break into silent rooms and turn it into a stand-up show.

