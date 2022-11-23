WhatsApp Might Finally Bring this Useful Feature for Users in India

According to information provided by a feature tracker, WhatsApp Desktop may soon get a new tab to show call history. A few beta testers on the messaging service owned by Meta noticed a new calls tab from WhatsApp in the sidebar of the app. Users who have downloaded the most recent beta of the app from the Microsoft Store can currently access the calls tab found on the WhatsApp Desktop sidebar. Recently, the company started distributing WhatsApp Polls to users on both Android and iOS.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo recently reported that WhatsApp's desktop app might soon get a new calling history tab. As previously stated, a few testers who updated WhatsApp Desktop beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 from the Microsoft Store noticed the calls tab from the Meta-owned social messaging app on the sidebar of the app.

Unfortunately, the tipster's shared calls tab does not display any recent calls, and it is not yet clear whether the app will display calls made from the desktop app or from different devices. The feature, which WhatsApp has not yet announced, might be changed or improved before it is eventually made available to all users on the stable channel.

Numerous new features have recently been added to WhatsApp. Last week, WhatsApp Polls became available on both iOS and Android. Users can use the feature to create group polls that allow voting. The ability to add group polls is currently available in Telegram and Facebook Messenger. End-to-end encryption will be used to secure WhatsApp's polling function.

Polls and "Communities," a feature that enables users to have various groups under a single umbrella to organise group conversations, were recently added to the messaging app. In addition, WhatsApp doubled the participant limit for groups and introduced one-tap video calling for up to 32 people. WhatsApp Polls will be protected by end-to-end encryption, just like the other features of the app, so the company cannot see the details of the polls shared in groups.