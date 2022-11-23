WhatsApp Might Finally Bring this Useful Feature for Users in India

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

Feature tracker WABetaInfo recently reported that WhatsApp's desktop app may soon get a new calling history tab. As previously stated, a few testers who updated WhatsApp Desktop beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 from the Microsoft Store noticed the calls tab from the Meta-owned social messaging app on the sidebar of the app.

Highlights

  • Last week, WhatsApp Polls became available on both iOS and Android. Users can use the feature to create group polls that allow voting.
  • Polls and Communities, a feature that enables users to have various groups under a single umbrella to organise group conversations, were recently added to the messaging app.
  • WhatsApp Desktop beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 from the Microsoft Store noticed the calls tab from the Meta-owned social messaging app on the sidebar of the app.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

According to information provided by a feature tracker, WhatsApp Desktop may soon get a new tab to show call history. A few beta testers on the messaging service owned by Meta noticed a new calls tab from WhatsApp in the sidebar of the app. Users who have downloaded the most recent beta of the app from the Microsoft Store can currently access the calls tab found on the WhatsApp Desktop sidebar. Recently, the company started distributing WhatsApp Polls to users on both Android and iOS.

Feature tracker WABetaInfo recently reported that WhatsApp's desktop app might soon get a new calling history tab. As previously stated, a few testers who updated WhatsApp Desktop beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 from the Microsoft Store noticed the calls tab from the Meta-owned social messaging app on the sidebar of the app.

Unfortunately, the tipster's shared calls tab does not display any recent calls, and it is not yet clear whether the app will display calls made from the desktop app or from different devices. The feature, which WhatsApp has not yet announced, might be changed or improved before it is eventually made available to all users on the stable channel.

Numerous new features have recently been added to WhatsApp. Last week, WhatsApp Polls became available on both iOS and Android. Users can use the feature to create group polls that allow voting. The ability to add group polls is currently available in Telegram and Facebook Messenger. End-to-end encryption will be used to secure WhatsApp's polling function.

Polls and "Communities," a feature that enables users to have various groups under a single umbrella to organise group conversations, were recently added to the messaging app. In addition, WhatsApp doubled the participant limit for groups and introduced one-tap video calling for up to 32 people. WhatsApp Polls will be protected by end-to-end encryption, just like the other features of the app, so the company cannot see the details of the polls shared in groups.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments