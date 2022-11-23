Samsung Rolls Out Android 13 Update for Galaxy A52 and Galaxy F62

In India, the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 are receiving the One UI 5 update based on Android 13. Along with Samsung's One UI 5, which offers a greater degree of customisation, both devices also receive new features, performance upgrades, and aesthetic updates. The firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2 and November 2022 security patch have also been added to the One UI 5 Galaxy F62 update. On the other hand, Samsung has made available the Galaxy A52's stable Android 13 (One UI 5) update in India.

The One UI 5 update was initially released to devices signed up for the One UI 5 Beta programme, according to a SamMobile report. The update is currently rolling out to all users, and it will likely arrive on users' devices gradually. According to reports, India's Samsung Galaxy A52 will receive the stable Android 13 update with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB.

According to the report, Samsung's software for the Galaxy A52 and the Samsung Galaxy F62 had a number of issues that were fixed by the November 2022 security update.

The One UI 5 update, which is based on Android 13 and brings more customisation options, an expanded Material You colour palette, and updates to several Samsung apps will also improve the performance of the Samsung Galaxy F62.

The Samsung Galaxy A52's new software update includes the November 2022 security patch, which fixes about forty security flaws. Users should probably install the update over a Wi-Fi network rather than using their mobile data because, according to SamMobile, it is over 1.9GB in size.

By going to the Settings app on their phone and selecting Software update > Download and install, users can download the update. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE are the most recent high-end smartphones from the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to be updated to the most recent version of Android.