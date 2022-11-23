Tata Tele Business to Offer WhatsApp Business Platform through Smartflo Suite

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), on Wednesday, announced that it would be offering the WhatsApp Business Platform to businesses with its cloud communications suite called Smartflo. The expansion of Smartflo with the WhatsApp Business Platform is a strategic move from the company and one that is aligned with helping clients/customers move ahead rapidly with their digital journey. The integration of WhatsApp Business Platform would help the customers purchasing Smartflo suite from TTBS in driving user engagement, enhancing customer experience and ensuring impactful customer interactions. Many businesses around the globe already trust the WhatsApp Business Platform for communicating with their customers.

"Its superior UX further enhances business communications, enabling seamless and impactful interactions in the way customers want to engage in today’s business ecosystem," said Tata Tele about the WhatsApp Business platform.

Vishal Rally, SVP & Head, Product, Marketing and Commercial at Tata Teleservices Ltd said, "We are excited to offer WhatsApp Business Platform though our Smartflo business suite, thereby, allowing businesses to adapt to new challenges and provide exceptional assistance to their customers on the messaging platform. Customers today, expect communication to be efficient, simple, and genuine, which is enabled by WhatsApp Business Platform. It connects our customers to their target audiences in the way they like to be assisted. We at TTBS assure a superior user experience based on trust to our valued customers as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider”.

Smartflo is a cloud communications suite developed by TTBS to ensure that its customers can achieve easy and rich business communication experiences. There are many elements included in the Smartflo suite of TTBS, including chat interface, workflow automation, single customer view, advanced analytics, hyper-personalisation, one-click integration, and easy to integrate API platform.