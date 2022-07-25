Tata Tele Business Services Provides SmartFlo Solution to MyMoneyMantra

To deal with the rising number of customers, MyMoneyMantra required a feature-rich cloud-telephony facility that was asset-light and was also scalable on-demand to ensure that smooth and proper communication channels could be set up with the customers. Basically, an intelligent call routing facility backed by data analytics was required.

  Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading provider of connectivity and communications solutions, has announced that it is providing SmartFlo solution to MyMoneyMantra,
  MyMoneyMantra will leverage the SmartFlo solution from TTBS to boost its digital transformation, consumer experience, and operational efficiency.
  The financial company was founded by Raj Khosla in 1989.

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading provider of connectivity and communications solutions, has announced that it is providing SmartFlo solution to MyMoneyMantra, a recognised financial institution.

MyMoneyMantra will leverage the SmartFlo solution from TTBS to boost its digital transformation, consumer experience, and operational efficiency. Through its online and physical distribution network, MyMoneyMantra distributes several products such as unsecured and secured loans, mortgages and credit cards. The financial company was founded by Raj Khosla in 1989. There are over 2700 employees in MyMoneyMantra, present in 350 cities across India.

To deal with the rising number of customers, MyMoneyMantra required a feature-rich cloud-telephony facility that was asset-light and was also scalable on-demand to ensure that smooth and proper communication channels could be set up with the customers. Basically, an intelligent call routing facility backed by data analytics was required.

“The workplace of today and future are exhibiting an emerging need for flexible business process management solutions that can enable them to operate beyond boundaries. Our Smartflo suite of cloud solutions provide the same to perfection with intelligent call routing and monitoring along with a continuous flow of business communication,” said Aditya Kinra, Vice President, Tata Teleservices.

