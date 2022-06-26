D2h Offering These Amazing Channels for Less than Rs 1

D2h, one of the prominent Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India is offering some of the most heavily watched channels for less than Rs 1 per day. The channels that we are talking about are – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD. All of these channels are currently available for the D2h customers for less than Rs 1 per day. Let’s take a look at the offer in detail.

D2h Offers for Cricket Lovers

It is either Sony or Star channels which are in demand for sports in India because these are the companies that broadcast cricket. Indians love cricket and they don’t want to miss out on the action regardless of what time India is playing the match. Sony and Star have rights to broadcasting cricket from different parts of the world.

The best thing with D2h is that you can get a subscription to all the above-mentioned channels just to ensure that you don’t miss out on any series that India plays.

The Star Sports 1 is available for D2h users on channel number 649 and it costs Rs 0.6 per day. All the other Star Sports channels mentioned above cost just the same. Note that the GST charges will be extra.

Coming to the Sony channels, the Sony Six and Sony Six HD (both in English) are available for Rs 0.5/0.6 daily. The Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD which are Hindi channels will be available for Rs 0.6 per day as well. Again, the company says that the final cost will also include GST charges. So this is something that you must keep in mind before purchasing these channels.

If you are not a D2h subscriber yet, you can go to the company’s website for requesting a new connection. There are multiple Set-Top Boxes (STBs) you can choose from.