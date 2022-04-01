Tata Play and d2h Add New TV Channels for Subscribers

Tata Play and d2h, two of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers have added new TV channels for their subscribers. Tata Play has added two new channels while d2h has added one new channel.

Channels including ND24 and NHK World Japan have been added by Tata Play on its platform. ND24 will be available at LCN 1979 while NHK World Japan will be available on LCN 644. ND24 is a TV news channel and will be available for free. NHK World Japan, also a free TV channel will offer people entertainment content.

d2h has added a general entertainment channel – “Enter10Bangla” at LCN 1821 for its users. It is a free channel meant for people who want to watch entertaining content in Bengali. All the newly added channels in Tata Play and d2h are already available for the users in the respective DTH platforms.

Airtel Digital TV and d2h Offering Free Star Sports Subscription to People

Airtel Digital TV and d2h are offering a free subscription of Star Sports to their subscribers. But the thing is, both the companies will only offer free Star Sports channel service when the users purchase a new Set-Top Box (STB) from the company. Airtel’s promotional offer is valid till May 29 and the Star Sports channels will be offered to the customers for no additional cost under it if they buy a new connection.

Even d2h is only offering the free subscription to Star Sports 1 Hindi to users who are purchasing a new connection from the company. If you want to purchase a new connection from either of these companies, you can contact their customer care team or visit their retail stores near your home. If you want, you can also order the connection via the respective websites of these companies. You will get to choose from several DTH boxes including the Smart STBs.