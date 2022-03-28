Tata Play or JioFiber – Which 1 Gbps Broadband Plan is Better For You

When it comes to high-speed broadband connections a number of ISPs offer 1 Gbps internet speed plans. Tata Play Broadband and Reliance Jio are two such companies that provide very attractive 1 Gbps plans for their users. While it may seem that Tata Play is offering a comparatively affordable plan, Jio actually bundles up a lot of amazing benefits with its plan. Let’s take a look at the comparison between the 1 Gbps plans offered by both Tata Play and Jio to see which ISP has the upper hand over the other.

Tata Play Fiber 1 Gbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed its moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The high-end unlimited 1 Gbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 3,600. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 1 Gbps plan for different validity periods.

For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 10,800, for a validity period of six months the plan costs Rs 19,800 on which users actually save Rs 1,800 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 36,000 saving Rs 7,200 for the users. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plan

Talking about the high-end plans, the leading telco Jio provides two 1 Gbps plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year.