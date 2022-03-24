Tata Play Fiber Broadband Plans for 3 Months, Are They Worth Your Money

Tata Play Fiber (earlier known as Tata Sky Broadband) offers multiple broadband plans with a validity of three months. If you are someone who wants a quality broadband internet experience, Tata Play Fiber can be a top choice for you. The company offers plans which start with 50 Mbps speed and range up to 1 Gbps. Note that the 1 Gbps plan will not be available in all areas of the city where Tata Play Fiber provides its services. The same is the case with all the other plans offering 300 Mbps speed and above. Let’s check out the three months broadband plans offered by the company and see whether they are worth your money.

Tata Play Fiber Broadband Plans With 3 Months Validity

Tata Play Fiber offers its base plan with 50 Mbps speed. This plan is available for Rs 1797 for three months, meaning Rs 599 per month.

Before we go ahead with the other plans, note that neither of the prices that we are mentioning here includes 18% tax, and it will be added to your final invoice from the company. Also, all the plans offered 3.3TB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data.

The second on the list is the 100 Mbps plan which comes for Rs 2400 (Rs 800 per month) if you go for the three months option.

Then, the 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps plans come for Rs 3000, Rs 3300, Rs 4500, Rs 6900, and Rs 10800 if the user goes for the three months option. Neither of these plans is cheap.

All of these plans also offer users a free fixed-line voice calling connection, but the instrument for the same needs to be purchased by the user separately. Also, neither of these plans bundle any sort of an over-the-top (OTT) benefit which is a bummer and something Tata Play Fiber should consider to attract new users competitors such as JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and more offer OTT benefits with their high-speed broadband plans.