Netflix ISP Speed Index for India, February 2022: Excitel Broadband, Spectra Make it to the Top

Just like every month, Netflix has updated the ISP Speed Index data of India for the month of February 2022. Compared to January, there are a lot more players ranked in the top category now. Companies such as Excitel Broadband and Spectra, which had slipped to the second rank category in January 2022, were able to make it back to the first rank category in February. Let’s take a look at the complete data.

Data of Netflix ISP Speed Index for India for the Month of February 2022

According to the Netflix ISP Speed Index data for India for the month of February 2022, there were a total of eleven internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, which ranked in the top category.

Companies such as Airtel, 7 Star Digital, Alliance Broadband, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), D-VoiS, Excitel Broadband, Hathway, Jio Giga Fiber, One Broadband, Spectra, and Tata Play Fiber were in the top-ranked category delivering an average download speed of 3.6 Mbps to the users watching Netflix in India.

In the second category, delivering 3.4 Mbps speed were Syscon Infoway, GTPL, and You Broadband. Following these companies, in the third rank, offering 3.2 Mbps speed, were BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Tikona, and in the fourth rank was MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), offering 2.8 Mbps speed.

Note that Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of internet speed users get from their broadband connection while streaming Netflix. This speed measure is not for other applications. Thus, if you are a big streaming fan, the top-ranked ISPs on this list are your best bet to have a seamless over-the-top (OTT) content watching experience. Even the companies in the second and third rank didn’t deliver a bad experience which is a notable factor in case none of the companies from the first rank are available in your area.