Apple Could Unveil iPad Pro 2022 With MagSafe Technology and M2 Chipset

The next-gen iPad Pro from the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to arrive this year and speculations had suggested that it could arrive at the company’s ‘Peek Performance’ event which was held recently. Even though the event witnessed the launch of devices such as iPhone SE 2022, Mac Studio, and iPad Air (XX generation), there was no sign of the next-gen iPad Pro. Now new rumours suggest that the iPad Pro 2022 could arrive somewhere between September and November. It is being anticipated that the iPad Pro launching this year will come with Apple’s new M2 chip and feature MagSafe charging technology.

More Details

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman Apple is expected to release its “widest array of new hardware products in its history” this fall. According to him, the updated iPad Pro models could be released in the fall of 2022. The iPad Pro is expected to be powered by the M2 chipset from the company. It is expected that the company will be launching the 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022. Users can expect all these devices to come with the new M2 chipsets as currently, they make use of the M1 processors.

Not much is known, however, when it comes to the upcoming Apple Silicon’s M2 chipset. Speculations suggest that the M2 chipset will be a tad bit faster than its predecessor. The chipset might actually arrive with the same eight-core architecture but it is likely that it will receive a graphics core increment from seven or either to nine or 10. Moreover, Apple could also introduce the pro and MAX versions of the chipset next year just as it did with the M1 chipset and could also debut its M3 processors. Moreover, the chipset could have better speed and efficiency because of TSMC’s 4-nanometer process.

Gurman further suggests that Apple is planning to introduce MagSafe charging which could be the highlight feature of the iPad Pro 2022. The device is expected to arrive with a glass back design to support MagSafe technology. It is likely that Apple could come up with a 15-inch model for the new iPad Pro.