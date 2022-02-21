Apple Might Debut its M2 Chipset in 2022 Along With Four iMacs

There have already been reports about the wide-ranging products Apple is planning to launch this year ranging from new iMacs to new PCs and even new smartphones. Now, in a new development, the latest report states that Apple will be introducing its M2 chipsets in 2022 as well. This report falls in line with yet another report from Bloomberg which also says that the company will be launching four new iMacs this year along with Apple Silicon’s M2 chipset.

New iMacs Will Come With M2 Chipsets

Apple has already stated that the company will be finishing its Apple Silicon transition within the next couple of years and therefore, it is expected that a lot of new Mac models could arrive in 2022. It is expected that the company will be launching the 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022. Users can expect all these devices to come with the new M2 chipsets as currently, they make use of the M1 processors.

Not much is known, however, when it comes to the upcoming Apple Silicon’s M2 chipset. Speculations suggest that the M2 chipset will be a tad bit faster than its predecessor. The chipset might actually arrive with the same eight-core architecture but it is likely that it will receive a graphics core increment from seven or either to nine or 10. Moreover, Apple could also introduce the pro and MAX versions of the chipset next year just as it did with the M1 chipset and could also debut its M3 processors.

It has also been reported previously that Apple is gearing up for its first virtual media event of 2022 where the company could be introducing a new Mac. The rumours suggest that the virtual event will take place on March 8 but nothing has been confirmed by the company. The rumoured March event could witness the launch of a high-end Mac Mini along with the new iPhone SE and more. Apple could also possibly release a teaser for its highly anticipated Apple Silicon Mac Pro.