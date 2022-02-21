Realme to Introduce Ground-breaking Charging Tech at MWC 2022

Realme is all set to hold its first major launch event of this year next week and we can expect flagship devices to be introduced at the event. Realme is expected to introduce the global variants of the GT 2 series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. To recall, the devices have already been launched in China. Now, in a new development, Realme is reportedly going to launch its latest fast-charging solution at the same event as well. Let’s find out more.

Details on the Upcoming Charging Technology

Realme hasn’t provided a lot of details regarding the upcoming charging technology that it will introduce at the event. Although the company has informed that it will be the fastest charging technology announced so far across the globe. The company had also earlier introduced its 125W UltraDart fast charging technology that was capable of charging a 4000mAh battery in under 20 minutes. Here are the details regarding the new charging technology that Realme is expected to introduce at the MWC 2022.

With Realme announcing the latest charging solution to be unveiled at the MWC 2022, it is being speculated that the company could introduce the much talked about 150W charging solution. Despite any official confirmation, the rumoured reports inform that the brand is planning to debut its own 150W charging technology that will be based on Oppo’s 160W fast charging tech.

The GT 2 Series is Coming

Apart from the charging technology, Realme has also confirmed the launch of the GT 2 series globally at the event with the highlight being the flagship GT 2 Pro. Realme will also introduce the GT 2 series of smartphones in India in the near future.

As far as GT 2 Pro is considered, the device will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The device features a triple rear camera setup as well headlined by two 50MP camera sensors for wide and ultrawide. There is also an additional 3MP telephoto lens. The GT 2 Pro supports 65W fast charging support and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.