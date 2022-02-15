Oppo Partners With Hasselblad After OnePlus, Promises Breakthrough Tech at MWC 2022

Oppo, a consumer electronics giant, has announced that it is partnering with Hasselblad for co-developing cameras for its flagship smartphone series ‘Find’. Both the brands have promised to work together to focus on finding a breakthrough in colour science for creating an improved mobile photography experience for the users.

This is a partnership that shouldn’t come as a surprise for the market. Since the time OnePlus and Oppo had partnered, the resources and partnerships were sure to be shared. It will be interesting to see how Hasselblad partnership with Oppo works out as the OnePlus 9 series housing Hasselblad tuned cameras weren’t that great.

It will keep getting hard and hard for the OnePlus and Oppo users to differentiate between the smartphones of both brands going forward. For countries such as India, where OnePlus is still rolling out OyxgenOS, it is easy to differentiate. But for some regions, OnePlus will be rolling out ColorOS for its devices. It will be interesting to see how both the companies brand their products going forward as there is minimal difference in UI and design of the devices.

Oppo has said that the first device to come with Hasselblad tuned camera will arrive in the next generation Find X series smartphone due to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Oppo Promises to Launch Breakthrough Tech at MWC 2022

Oppo has announced that it will be participating in the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona, 2022. The company has promised that it will be launching a brand new connectivity product and bringing flagship products to the event.

Oppo will be setting up five major exhibition areas at its booth, which will include ‘flagship’, ‘brand’, 5G’, ‘Smartphone technology’, and ‘AR Ecosystem’. The company will also be setting up a virtual playground for users who can’t join the event physically.

Not just technology, Oppo will also share how it is focusing on creating a sustainable business. The company had already reduced plastic usage by 95% to pack its smartphones. During the event, Oppo will showcase the steps it has been taking to promote sustainability.