Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications and Price Details Surfaces Along with the Renders

Rumours regarding the upcoming device from Oppo – the Find X5 Pro have been emerging for quite some time. Now in a new development, price and specifications details of the handset have been leaked. In addition to this, a few renders of the smartphone which were apparently for promotion purposes have also surfaced. It is being speculated that the upcoming flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a top-notch camera system developed in collaboration with Swedish firm Hasselblad. The brand is also developing the vanilla model of the series along with Find X5 Pro and some specifications of the former have also surfaced over the web ahead of the launch. Let’s find out more.

Expected Specs for Oppo Find X5 Pro

The details regarding the Find X5 Pro smartphone have been leaked by German blog WinFuture.de in a report. It suggests that the device will come featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The handset is expected to operate on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Oppo Find X5 Pro is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Internal storage on the device is expected to be 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50MP lenses and a 13MP telephoto lens. The camera performance on the handset is rumoured to receive an enhancement via a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. Find X5 Pro is speculated to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that would support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support.

Price Details and Availability

The upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro, according to the leaked renders will come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. Oppo Find X5 Pro is expected to arrive with a price tag of more than EUR 1,200 which is around Rs 1,02,500. The handset will have a single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may be launched by the brand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona scheduled for later this month.