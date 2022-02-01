Realme 9 Pro+ Confirmed to Feature Heart Rate Monitor and AMOLED Display

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphones after it launched Realme 9i last month expanding the series further. Even though there have been some rumours surrounding the devices, nothing has been officially confirmed by the company. However, Vice President of Realme, Madhav Sheth has confirmed a specific feature of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ via his Twitter account. Let’s find out more.

Madhav Sheth took on his Twitter account to share that the Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a heart rate sensor to measure the pulse of users. The device will be the first from the company to support such a feature. The VP also shared a video on his handle which shows that the fingerprint scanner on the device will be used to measure the pulse rate. However, the company advises to not use the feature as a replacement for medical equipment. The Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone featuring an in-display fingerprint scanner has confirmed that the device will have an AMOLED display and the shared video reveals a punch hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

Specifications for Realme 9 Pro+ (Expected)

Some rumours have emerged in the past about the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ device. The latest tipped rumours for Realme 9 Pro+ suggest that the device will come featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired up with 8GB of RAM. The device, as mentioned above, will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony primary sensor along with an 8MP and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front of the device might arrive with a 16MP selfie snapper. Additionally, the device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery and is expected to feature 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the renders shared on the web, display the device in the Midnight Black colour option, however, the handset is also expected to feature Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue colour options.