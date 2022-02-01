Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Smart Band Pro Price Details Surface Before the Launch in India

The Chinese consumer electronics brand Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event for February 9 where the company has officially confirmed the launch of four devices namely Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Smart TV X43, and Redmi Smart Band Pro. The smartphones were launched globally last week and therefore details about the devices are known. Now just ahead of the launch, the price of one of the smartphones in India has been tipped along with the price of the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Price Details for Redmi Note 11S

The report comes in from Xiaomi Central according to which, Redmi Note 11S will be launched in India with three storage variants. The device will be available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and internal storage variants which is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. These prices might actually be correct as it falls in the similar price range of the previous report which suggests a starting price of Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,499.

Price Details for Redmi Smart Band Pro

The leak also provides intel on the price of the upcoming Redmi Smart Band Pro. The fitness tracker is expected to be launched in India under the price tag of Rs 5,000. Precisely, the device is being speculated to arrive at an introductory offer price of Rs 2,999. The price of the fitness tracker sounds impressive due to the lack of wearables with a rectangular AMOLED display in the market that are available at this price segment.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

As mentioned above, Redmi Note 11S has already been launched in the global markets last week. The Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The display of the device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection along with Eye-care mode, 1000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, the handset features a quad-camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. The device also operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skins out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charge technology.