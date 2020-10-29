Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review: The Best Affordable Fitness Tracker

Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 5 in India back on September 29, 2020. It is the latest fitness band in the lineup of Mi fitness trackers. Just like every year, Xiaomi has again brought a winner to the market. The Mi Smart Band 5 is one of the most affordable fitness trackers available at present. Even though the Mi Smart Band 5 is not very different from its predecessor, it is a considerable option to buy thanks to some great yet meaningful software features. Let’s take a look at all that Mi Smart Band 5 comes with.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review: Design and Display

One thing which has not changed with the Mi Smart Bands over the years is the design. The fitness tracker still sports a design similar to its predecessor. However, the Mi Smart Band 5 comes with the biggest display amongst all the Mi Smart Bands introduced over the years. There is a 2.79cm (1.1-inch) colour AMOLED screen for the users to interact with. To give you an idea about how big the screen is, the Mi Smart Band 4 came with a 0.95-inch display.

I liked the display, especially under sunlight. It can support a brightness of up to 450 nits and is very impressive even when using outside the home in the day time. Even though the design and body of the fitness tracker look the same as of its predecessors, it still looks beautiful.

The band fits comfortable on my wrist and doesn’t feel like a burden at all. In fact, when I wore it while sleeping, I didn’t feel like there is something itching on my wrist needed to be removed. I slept as comfortably wearing it as I do when I don’t wear it. You can wear it to both formal and informal events as it looks stylish and elegant.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review: Battery and Charging

The battery is one of the most important things for me when I am using a smart wearable. I wouldn’t want my fitness tracker to stop in the middle of a workout. This is where Mi Smart Band 5 has impressed me a lot. It can last up to 14 days in a single charge. You can even get 20 days battery backup from the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 when you use the fitness tracker by switching off heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and raise-to-wake features.

If you have completely charged the Mi Smart Band 5, then you don’t have to worry about the battery for at least two weeks. For Charging, there is a new magnetic charging technology installed in the fitness band. The charging wire connects to the band with the help of pins, so you don’t have to remove the device from the band to charge it every time. Even the charging cable is longer than before making the charging experience more convenient for the user.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Review: Features

The Mi Smart Band 5 again focus a lot on the health of the user. Thus the major features added are all related to health tracking. There is the smart integration of PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) with the band, which will give you a much better insight into your current health. It is advised that to be healthy; an average user should keep his/her PAI above 100 always.

There are 11 different modes for sports tracking, which include both indoor and outdoor activities. The heart rate monitoring has been enhanced and has been made more frequent. Sleep tracking has been improved as well with the addition of REM sleep. The band can also track the short naps you take during the day. Along with this, there is an additional feature for women which will follow their menstrual cycle for them.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Price and Verdict

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 for the users in India. The price is not much different from when the Mi Smart Band 4 launched. However, there are multiple new features in this fitness tracker which are absolutely worth it.

It is very good at tracking steps accurately, is pretty comfortable to wear and doesn’t feel heavy on the wrist at all. The new charging technology has made charging convenient and adding to that the battery can last up to 14 days. Sleep tracking is much better than before now, and for the most part, the heart rate sensor is accurate as well. The notifications are on time, and band customisations are also available for the user.

There is not anything really wrong with the Mi Smart Band 5. Thus if you are looking to buy a new fitness tracker, the Mi Smart Band 5 is an excellent option. It has the support of several new features and will help you stay active and healthy.