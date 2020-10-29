

As the world is progressing towards newer technology and everything is turning digital, space for physical SIM cards is ending. The physical SIM cards will be replaced by the new eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module). For the unaware, eSIMs’ can be downloaded directly to the smartphone so there is no need for an extra SIM card tray space in the device. Operators such as Jio, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and Airtel allow users to purchase eSIMs’ from them. If you want to know how you can get one as well, then keep reading ahead.

eSIM: Merits and Demerits

Before you learn about how you can get an eSIM from either of the operators mentioned above, let’s take a look at the merits and demerits of eSIMs’. Starting with the merits, it is good for anyone who travels a lot internationally. In case you are wandering in a foreign land, you can purchase the eSIM directly and it will be delivered digitally to you in a second. But with a traditional card, you would have to go to a store, stand in a line, and then wait for sometime before the services of the SIM card are active.

Another advantage is that it requires no extra physical space on your device. Along with this, there is no risk of losing the eSIM as against the high risk of losing a nano-SIM while taking it out of the device.

Coming to the demerits of eSIMs, they are expensive. Adding to that, there is only a limited number of devices it can work with. Then there are bugs and issues with the system operating system (OS).

How You Can Get an eSIM From Jio, Airtel, and Vi?

Starting with Vi, users can only get an eSIM from the telco when they are subscribing to a postpaid plan. Only postpaid users can convert their existing SIM card to eSIM. As of now, Vi is providing eSIM services to only users living in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharastra, and Goa. Along with that, the user must carry a device which supports eSIM technology. For obtaining a new eSIM, a user just needs to go to a Vi store, show identity proof along with an eligible device, and complete KYC requirements. On compliance with the above rules, the user will be provided with an eSIM from Vi.

For getting an eSIM from Jio, users can visit their nearest Jio Store, Jio Retailer or Reliance Digital with necessary documents (photographs and proof of identity). Once the user completes all the necessary steps, he/she will be eligible to get a new eSIM from Jio.

For Airtel users, to start with the process of converting the physical SIM card to an eSIM, send an SMS to 121 texting ‘eSIM (Space) registered email id’. You will receive a text SMS from 121 asking to confirm the process. Just tap on ‘1’ within 60 seconds. Then you will also have to give your confirmation to Airtel through a voice call. After providing your consent through call, you will receive a QR code in your registered email ID.

As soon as you receive the QR code, scan it. The eSIM will take around 2 hours to get activated. Until this time, your physical SIM card will be working.