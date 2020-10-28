Micromax In Smartphones to be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G35



A few days back, Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax announced the comeback of the company with a new sub-brand ‘In’. It was said that the ‘In’ would launch powerful smartphones in the Indian market for low prices to compete with the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and more. Now as per a teaser released by Micromax on their Twitter handle, the ‘In’ smartphones will feature two chipsets initially, ‘MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85’. Adding to this, as per a report from Gadgets 360, the new ‘In’ smartphones are rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery. More on the story ahead.

‘In’ Smartphones to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 and Helio G35

For the unaware, both MediaTek Helio G85 and the Helio G35 were launched earlier this year. The MediaTek G85 SoC was launched in May 2020 and was developed to focus on mobile gaming. It currently powers devices such as Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 20.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Helio G35 was launched in June 2020 and ships with devices such as Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Realme C11. One thing to note here is that all of these are budget devices.

Rahul Sharma has also confirmed in an interview with Gadgets 360 that the new ‘In’ smartphones will be priced between Rs 7000 and Rs 25,000. Adding to this, all these smartphones will aim to provide users with a stock Android experience. There will be no ads or bloatware to ruin the user experience.

As per the rumours, the lesser-priced smartphone from ‘In’ series might feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Also, there might be a dual rear camera setup on the low priced variant. However, the higher-priced smartphone is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup.

The launch event of the new ‘In’ smartphones is slated to take place on November 3, 2020 at 12 PM. It will be interesting to see the complete features of smartphones and their prices. Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and other brands which compete on the entry-level smartphones segment will be keenly observing the smartphones from ‘In’