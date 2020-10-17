Micromax Launches ‘in’, Eyes to Make Comeback in the Smartphone Market

Micromax has launched a new sub-brand ‘in’ which is all set to represent India in the smartphone segment. ‘in’ was launched through the digital handles of Micromax. With ‘in’, the Indian smartphone manufacturer is eyeing to make a strategic re-entry into the smartphone market. Micromax will ensure that with the products of ‘in’, Indians can get high-performance smartphones without worrying about their privacy. The logo of ‘in’ is branded blue after the colour of India. Micromax will be introducing a range of new smartphones under its sub-brand ‘in’. More on the story ahead.

Micromax to Invest Rs 500 Crore For Building Smartphones

Through its ‘in’ brand, Micromax will be bringing Indian users many new smartphones. The Indian smartphone manufacturer has decided to invest Rs 500 crore for building new products from scratch.

Micromax already has 2 smartphone manufacturing facilities in India. These facilities are located in Hyderabad and Bhiwadi. With the help of these facilities, Micromax can manufacture up to 2 million units of smartphones every month.

Since the company already has a history in the Indian market, it doesn’t need to build its distribution and retail network from scratch. Micromax is currently working on strengthening already established networks so that once it starts manufacturing, the products can roll out smoothly.

There are 1,000+ service centres of Micromax already present in the country. Adding to this, there are 10k+ retail outlets where the company already has its presence. Micromax already has many milestones and achievements backing it.

Mr Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax said, “We are delighted to make a comeback in the India market with our sub-brand ‘in’. When you have the word India or ‘in’ on you, it gives you a sense of responsibility. The weight of a billion hopes. But bigger than anything is the pride it gives. Our endeavour is to bring India on the global smartphone map again with ‘in’ mobiles.”

It will be interesting to see which way Micromax takes its sub-brand ‘in’ in the smartphone market of India. With 5G around the corner, if ‘in’ can manufacture devices with 5G connectivity and price them aggressively, it can give tough competition to other smartphone players in the market.