Essential Prepaid and Postpaid Packs for Amazon Festive Season

The Amazon Great Indian festival is back in India. For the Amazon Prime users, the sales started from Friday but for the non-Prime users, the sales will start from Saturday. The Prime membership typically costs Rs 999 per year with the members receiving several benefits such as free one-day and two-day delivery along with access to Prime ecosystem such as Prime Video, Prime music. However, there are a number of essential prepaid and postpaid packs that the users can choose from which offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime. There are many amazing deals that are currently live on the Amazon Prime Day sale for the users. The users can choose from prepaid and postpaid packs of Jio, Airtel, and Vi to get the benefit of Amazon Prime. Keep reading ahead to find out which prepaid and postpaid plans come with the benefit of Amazon Prime.

Airtel Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime

Airtel is offering its Rs 349 prepaid plan with the benefit of Amazon Prime. It is the only prepaid plan from the telecom operator which comes with this benefit. The users get 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. The validity of the Amazon Prime subscription also remains 28 days only. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plan such as complimentary access to Airtel Xstream.

None of the other telecom operators provides their prepaid plans with the benefit of Amazon Prime. However, the operators offer complimentary access to Amazon Prime on their postpaid plans

Airtel, Jio, and Vi Postpaid Plans With Amazon Prime

Starting with Airtel, the users get the option to choose from five different postpaid plans. But out of those five, there are four plans from which consist of the Amazon Prime benefit. The Rs 499 plan comes with 75GB of data and offers users unlimited calling and a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime. Similar to its prepaid plan with the Prime benefit, there are other Airtel Thanks benefits included with the postpaid plan. Further, the rest of the plans including Rs 749, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 also include a ‘one-year’ subscription of Amazon Prime.

Jio, the largest operator in India offers five plans that provide the Amazon Prime benefit. The base plan priced at Rs 399 ships with 75GB data, unlimited calling, unlimited SMS, and 200GB data rollover facility. The users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps along with a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime. Further, the operator also offers Over-the-Top (OTT) benefits of Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The four other postpaid plans from Jio which include the Amazon Prime benefit include Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499.

Meanwhile, Vi users will get the Amazon Prime benefit on three ‘individual’ postpaid plans. The base plan of Rs 499 will provide the user with a benefit of 75GB data along with unlimited calling and SMS. This plan includes the benefit of Amazon Prime for one year. Other plans which get the Amazon Prime benefit include Rs 699 and Rs 1099 plan also known as REDX plan.