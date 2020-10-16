DoT Takes Out Illegal Signal Repeaters From Various Locations

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken out multiple illegal mobile signal repeaters across Delhi. This was possible due to the help of relevant authorities and mobile operators present in the city. Different locations of the city such as South Extension, East of Kailash, and Sant Nagar had both commercial and residential buildings operating active illegal mobile signal repeaters. After the search and scanning of the authorities came to rest, a total of 20 such illegal equipment were seized. Along with that, 10 notices were issued to remove the identified ones with immediate effect. More on the story ahead.

DoT Removes Illegal Signal Repeaters From Delhi

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has put to rest a number of mobile signal repeaters which were being operated illegally in Delhi. As per the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1993, and Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, installing an illegal signal repeater is a punishable offence. For those who are found guilty of the crime can be imposed with heavy fines.

There is a good reason why the signal repeaters are illegal. Because of these repeaters, users in different areas have to face issues such as call drops and low data speeds. People install these devices so that they can get a boost in their network speed and quality. But at the same time, these devices interfere with the mobile networks present in the area near them. It degrades the network experience for the users completely in the area.

Telecom operators are investing heavily to improve the network experience for the users however illegal devices such as mobile signal repeaters are reducing the impact of those investments.

DoT Pushes for More 5G Spectrum

As per a PTI report, DoT has requested the defence ministry of India and the Department of Space (DoS) to vacate the 100 MHz of spectrum in the frequency band of 3300-3400 MHz. This push by DoT is to ensure that 5G services can be rolled out by the operators in the way it should be. The issues between Dot, DoS, and the defence ministry has led to a delay in auction for 5G spectrum. Now the spectrum auction is expected to take place in 2021.