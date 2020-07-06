Airtel Platinum Customers to Get Faster 4G Data Speeds: Everything You Need to Know

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today officially announced a new service called ‘Priority 4G Network,’ feature to its Platinum tier customers. With the help of this new feature, Airtel Platinum customers will be able to enjoy faster 4G data speeds. According to a press release from Bharti Airtel, it has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result, all Platinum customers will experience faster 4G speeds. This functionality is similar to what Vodafone is providing to its ‘REDX’ range of postpaid subscribers. Airtel Platinum customers are the company’s postpaid users and the plans start at Rs 499 per month.

Airtel Launches New ‘Priority 4G Network’ Feature

As part of Airtel Thanks programme, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app. In addition to the ‘Priority 4G Network’ feature, Airtel Platinum customers get red carpet customer care with preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on waiting time.

Shashwat Sharma, CMO – Bharti Airtel said: “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks program. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”

How to Enjoy Faster Airtel 4G Speeds?

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499. As part of Platinum care, Airtel will home deliver the ‘Priority 4G SIM’ to homes of customers. Airtel is currently providing four postpaid plans to its subscribers priced at Rs 499, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599, with a range of exclusive benefits like Amazon Prime membership, ZEE5 Premium subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership and so on.