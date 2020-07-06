BSNL Introduces Rs 94 and Rs 95 Plans with 3GB of Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Tamil Nadu circle on Monday announced the availability of Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 with 3GB data benefits to users. The development is on the heels of the operator revising its prepaid mobile plans in the state including the Chennai circle. Initially, BSNL on June 30, announced that the Vasantham Gold prepaid plan priced at Rs 96 would no longer be available to users. Further, the operator on Thursday rationalised its Plan Voucher (PV) 74 and PV 75 to offer 60 day worth of benefits to users.

BSNL Introduces Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95

The state-run PSU on Monday announced the availability of Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 to users. The operator calculates the pulse rate of the Rs 94 plan on a per minute basis while the users on the Rs 95 plan would be charged on a per second basis. However, the benefits including data and free calls are largely identical.

The plans enable users to browse 3GB of high speed data and 100 minutes of free voice calls. The operator highlighted that the free voice calls can be consumed on the home network and on national roaming including the Delhi and Mumbai circles.

However, BSNL said that the users will need to consume the free data and free voice calls within the plan validity period of 90 days.

Beyond the free calls on the Rs 94 plan, BSNL charges Rs 1 per minute for local calls while the STD calls are charged at Rs 1.3 per minute. Similarly, BSNL said that the users on the Rs 95 plan would be charged at Rs 0.02 per second of locals while the STD calls would be charged at Rs 0.024 per second. The operator said that the Rs 94 and Rs 95 plan users would be charged Rs 0.8 per local SMS while Rs 1.2 would be charged for national SMS.

BSNL Offers Free Caller Tune Facility with Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95

Additionally, the operator said that the PV 94 PV 95 offers a free caller tune facility for 60 days. It has to be noted that BSNL offers the caller tunes under the Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service. The operator charges Rs 30 as the monthly PRBT subscription costs while an additional Rs 12 is charged from users for song selection.

BSNL said that the users can activate PV 94 and PV 95 through top up, web portal and self care and SMS.

As of press time on Monday, BSNL offers the Rs 94 and Rs 95 plans across India except in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Odisha circles. In Karnataka, BSNL offers only the Rs 95 plan with per second pulse rate.